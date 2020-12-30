OPG Winter Festival of Lights goes dark tonight

The Winter Festival of Lights in Niagara Falls ends this evening, Dec. 30, after 47 nights of enjoyment for thousands of visitors and residents.

The Festival was scheduled to run nightly until January 10, 2021 from 5pm to midnight but has been closed early to align with provincewide shutdown measures and echo the Public Health message to stay home and be safe.

Janice Thomson, President and CEO of Niagara Falls Tourism, says “Niagara Falls has earned an outstanding reputation as a reliable destination to create long-lasting memories and the Winter Festival of Lights is one of the signature events the city is known for."

However, she says with no possibility to hold a live concert to celebrate New Year's Eve, the Festival will be discontinued.

The Winter Festival of Lights has been produced since 1982 and is organized by Niagara Falls Tourism, with property hostings by the Niagara Parks Commission and Business Improvement Areas within the tourism districts of Niagara Falls.