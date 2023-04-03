OPP appeal for witnesses after woman struck on the side of QEW this morning

Niagara OPP are appealing for witnesses after a woman was struck on the side of the highway this morning.

At around 6am this morning a 57 year old woman was outside her vehicle on the Fort Erie bound QEW at Gilmore Road when she was struck by a transport truck.

The woman is in hospital with life-altering injuries.

OPP are asking anyone that was in the area or may have dashcam footage to contact Niagara OPP at 905-356-1311.