OPP appeal for witnesses after woman struck on the side of QEW this morning
Niagara OPP are appealing for witnesses after a woman was struck on the side of the highway this morning.
At around 6am this morning a 57 year old woman was outside her vehicle on the Fort Erie bound QEW at Gilmore Road when she was struck by a transport truck.
The woman is in hospital with life-altering injuries.
OPP are asking anyone that was in the area or may have dashcam footage to contact Niagara OPP at 905-356-1311.
