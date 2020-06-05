iHeartRadio
OPP are making it easier for Ontarians to report a crime.

The force is opening up their online reporting portal to include any crimes regardless of value, where there is no evidence or suspects.

To report a theft, property or vehicle damage, theft from your vehicle, lost or stolen property, stolen license plates or even driving complaints go to  opp.ca/reporting, choose your location and start the report. 

This will take the user to a secure link where they will be given precise instructions on how to fill out the report.
 

