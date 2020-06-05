OPP are making it easier for Ontarians to report a crime.
The force is opening up their online reporting portal to include any crimes regardless of value, where there is no evidence or suspects.
To report a theft, property or vehicle damage, theft from your vehicle, lost or stolen property, stolen license plates or even driving complaints go to opp.ca/reporting, choose your location and start the report.
This will take the user to a secure link where they will be given precise instructions on how to fill out the report.
-
-
Anne Marie Thomas, insurancehotline.comInsurance Expert
-
Regional Chair Jim Bradley Region taking over canada summer games construction-1Region taking over Canada Summer Games construction