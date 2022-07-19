iHeartRadio
OPP asking drivers to go online and renew plates

kerry schmidt

Ontario Provincial Police are reminding drivers to renew license plates when they expire.

Sergeant Kerry Schmidt tells CKTB many drivers assumed they didn't need to do anything since the Ontario government scrapped fees in February.

Schmidt says people still need to go online and validate their vehicle.

He says officers across the province are seeing more vehicles now without proper registration.

You can renew your plate by clicking here.  Most expire on your birthdate.

 

 

