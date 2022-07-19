OPP asking drivers to go online and renew plates
Ontario Provincial Police are reminding drivers to renew license plates when they expire.
Sergeant Kerry Schmidt tells CKTB many drivers assumed they didn't need to do anything since the Ontario government scrapped fees in February.
Schmidt says people still need to go online and validate their vehicle.
He says officers across the province are seeing more vehicles now without proper registration.
You can renew your plate by clicking here. Most expire on your birthdate.
You are still required to renew your vehicles registration, even though there is no fee and no sticker is required on your plate.— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) July 14, 2022
If you drive a passenger 🚙 or light commercial vehicle 🛻, motorcycle 🏍or moped 🛵you can renew online here⬇️https://t.co/QPfGMLJYMY @ONtransport pic.twitter.com/HZafEBH6os
