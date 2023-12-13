OPP can't stomach drivers excuse for speeding
A driver on the QEW has had their licence suspended..
OPP say the driver was caught driving 192/km hour on the QEW at Fifty Road.
The 42 year old told them the passenger in the car had a stomach ache so they were trying to get them home fast.
The driver has been charged with stunt driving, had their licence suspended for 30 days, and the vehicle was impounded.
192km/h - Driver speeding to get his passenger with a stomach ache home.— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) December 13, 2023
Maybe the speed was agravating the nauseau?🤔
Stopped on #QEW/Fifty Rd. Hamilton. A 42 year old driver stopped and charged by #BurlingtonOPP #StuntDriving. #30DayLicenceSuspension #14DayVehicleImpound. ^ks pic.twitter.com/1KrqaW72UK