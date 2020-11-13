The fifth annual OPP Canine Unit Calendar is for sale.

The calendar, which raises money for the OPP Youth Foundation and the Friends of The OPP Museum, showcases the highly trained canines that work to keep the province safe.

Each month features a different member of the unit from across the province.

Last year's sales raised over $25,000.

Each calendar costs $10 and can be purchased at the OPP Off Duty Shop at oppshop.on.ca.

