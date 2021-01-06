OPP charge almost 600 drivers with impaired driving during Festive RIDE campaign
Just shy of 600 drivers are facing impaired driving charges as the OPP wrap up the Festive RIDE campaign.
Officials charged 590 drivers at RIDE checks between November 26th - January 3rd.
More than 190 drivers were issued immediate warn range suspensions for registering a Blood Alcohol Concentration between 0.05 and 0.08
Over the course of the province-wide campaign close to 6,700 RIDE checks were set up.
Although the Festive RIDE program is over, the OPP will still be conducting other RIDE Checks throughout the year.
