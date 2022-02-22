OPP charge two with stunt driving on Twosday
OPP are warning drivers to obey the speed limit.
Police charged a pair of drivers after clocking them going 213km/h and 159km/h in a 90km/h zone.
The two drivers received 14 day vehicle suspensions, and 30 day licence suspensions.
Stunt driving in Ontario is going 50km/h above the speed limit. If convicted, you can lose 6 demerit points, face a fine of $2,000 to $10,000 dollars, receive potential jail time, or lose your licence for a minimum of one year.
213km/h and 159km/h in a 90 zone #Twosday #22222Day.— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) February 22, 2022
Two drivers charged with #StuntDriving, two #14DayVehicleSuspension and two #30DayLicenceSuspension. Not all good things come in two. #SlowDown. pic.twitter.com/2jpHaJNDIn