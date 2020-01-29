OPP charges driver in Wainfleet firefighter incident
Charges have been laid against a driver who hit a Wainfleet firefighter.
Fire Chief Morgan Alcock says the driver of a vehicle who ignored a detour, drove around a blockade, and hit the firefighter has been charged with three criminal offences and two Highway Traffic Act offences.
He adds the driver's vehicle has been impounded and their licence has been suspended for seven days.
The driver is charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, assault with a weapon, failure to remain, drive on a closed highway and stunt driving.
The firefighter was struck while on scene of a collision on Highway 3 near Mill Race Road last Tuesday.
The firefighter was checked by EMS and went to a local hospital for medical clearance.
