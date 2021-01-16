OPP charges three officers, suspends four others over towing industry allegations
Ontario Provincial Police say they've charged three of their own veteran officers and suspended four others over allegations of corruption related to the province's tow truck industry.
The force alleges the accused officers provided preferential treatment to towing companies within the Greater Toronto Area.
The charges and suspensions stemmed from an investigation first launched in October 2019.
The officers facing charges all have at least 20 years of service with the OPP and served with either its Highway Safety Division or the Toronto detachment.
Const. Simon Bridle and Const. Mohammed Ali Hussain were both arrested this past week, while a warrant is out for the arrest of Const. Bindo Showan who is believed to be out of the province.
All three are charged with secret commissions and breach of trust, while Bridle faces an additional charge of obtaining sexual services for consideration.
OPP says the four other officers remain under investigation, but are not currently facing any criminal charges.
