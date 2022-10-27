OPP Commissioner believes ``Freedom Convoy'' targeted several locations to stretch police resources

The head of the Ontario Provincial Police says he believes ``Freedom Convoy'' protests targeted several locations in the province to stretch police resources.



O-P-P Commissioner Thomas Carrique is testifying today at a public inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act.



Carrique faced questions on what kind of resources the O-P-P provided to police in Ottawa and other cities that were dealing with convoy-related blockades.



He says it's no coincidence protesters targeted the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor at the same time as they were blockading Ottawa.



He says the O-P-P also needed to deal with protesters disrupting traffic on highways and in Toronto.



Carrique testified that removing protesters who were blocking the Ambassador Bridge was deemed an ``operational priority'' by the O-P-P, in part due to concerns over economic losses.



But he says it wasn't until the bridge was reopened that police in Ottawa had an approved plan in place to clear protesters from downtown, which Carrique says they were struggling to execute.