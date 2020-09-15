OPP concerned about thrill seeking teens

Norfolk County OPP warning about a dangerous game of chicken some teens have been playing.

The force's Constable Ed Sanchuk says a 56 year old driver was travelling down County Road 23 Sunday night around 8 o'clock when they had to swerve to avoid hitting a group of teens.

HE says it appears the teens would sit in the middle of the roadway and move at the last minute as vehicles approached.

Sanchuk is urging parents to have a stern talk with their teens about personal and road safety.