OPP continue to investigate man riding on truck on QEW in Burlington
OPP continue to investigate a strange incident filmed in Burlington.
Video has surfaced of a person hanging on the back of a trailer driving on the QEW west bound at Burloak Drive.
It happened yesterday just after midnight.
The video shows a man wearing grey pants and a black jacket riding on the back of the tractor trailer.
The truck driver says he was unaware of the man.
It's not clear if the man got off the truck safely.
Video of a person hanging on the back of a trailer driving on the #QEW/Burloak Drive. Male wearing grey pants and a black jacket jumped off the trailer as the truck driver stopped. March 8, 12am. #BurlingtonOPP investigating. pic.twitter.com/D3JoDDzCM9— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) March 8, 2023
-
CKTB AM Roundtable - March 9th, 2023
Tim Denis is joined by:
Brandon Currie - Chartered Life Underwriter, Certified Financial Planner at C.R. Smith Financial
Sarah Pritula - Director of Client Services at Central Community Centre
-
-