OPP continue to investigate man riding on truck on QEW in Burlington

OPP continue to investigate a strange incident filmed in Burlington.

Video has surfaced of a person hanging on the back of a trailer driving on the QEW west bound at Burloak Drive.

It happened yesterday just after midnight.

The video shows a man wearing grey pants and a black jacket riding on the back of the tractor trailer.

The truck driver says he was unaware of the man.

It's not clear if the man got off the truck safely.