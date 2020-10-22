OPP cruiser hit with rocks and feces

The OPP sending out a tweet asking for help identifying the culprits accused of throwing rocks and a bucket of feces at officers parked near a controversial housing development in Caledonia.

OPP say the incident happened yesterday afternoon on Argyle Street around 2:00.

The cruiser was slightly damaged but no one was injured.

Police say they are looking for two male protestors from the McKenzie Meadows site.

The site has been the scene of an ongoing demonstration by a group who say the land is part of unceded Haudenosaunee territory.