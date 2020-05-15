OPP dismantle drug trafficking operation in Southern Ontario

York regional police say they've worked with the O-P-P to dismantle a sophisticated drug trafficking network operating throughout southern Ontario.

They say 22 people are facing more than 90 charges after officers executed search warrants extending from the Greater Toronto Area to Hamilton and Waterloo on Monday.

Officers seized 10 kilograms of methamphetamine, more than 260 kilograms of illegal cannabis, a large quantity of cocaine and approximately 450-thousand dollars in cash.

Police say an illegal cannabis grow-op in Innisfil and an illegal cannabis dispensary in Kitchener were also identified and dismantled.