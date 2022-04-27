OPP find driver hiding in attic after a chase on the 406
Niagara OPP say a highway stop turned into a full on chase last night.
Police spotted an erratic driver on the 406 near Woodlawn Road in Welland.
They tried to pull the driver over but they sped away.
Thanks to some witnesses OPP tracked the driver to their home and found them buried in insulation up in the attic.
The driver is now facing various charges.
