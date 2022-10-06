OPP investigate deadly crash in Welland

OPP continue to investigate a head-on crash in Welland that left one person dead.

It happened yesterday afternoon when two vehicles were involved in a crash on Highway 140, south of Netherby Road.

One of the vehicles burst into flames, and was destroyed by the fire.

One person was pronounced dead, while five other people in the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.

OPP officers from Niagara and Burlington, and Niagara Regional Police are investigating.