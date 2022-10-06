OPP investigate deadly crash in Welland
OPP continue to investigate a head-on crash in Welland that left one person dead.
It happened yesterday afternoon when two vehicles were involved in a crash on Highway 140, south of Netherby Road.
One of the vehicles burst into flames, and was destroyed by the fire.
One person was pronounced dead, while five other people in the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.
OPP officers from Niagara and Burlington, and Niagara Regional Police are investigating.
-
-
NITM WITH TIM DENIS
NITM WITH TIM DENIS
GUESTS:
Brett Boake - General Manager, Score Promotions
Marty Mako - Commander, Mobile Integrated Health, Niagara Emergency Medical Services
-
Richard Crouse at the movies
Richard Crouse at the movies