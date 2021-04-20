iHeartRadio
OPP investigating Port Dover arena damage following Zamboni joy ride

The OPP are investigating after a Zamboni joy ride resulted in damage to the Port Dover arena.

Police were call to the arena on St. George Street on Monday, April 12 after someone broke in the previous Saturday around 4:30 a.m. and took the Zamboni for a spin.

The machine was driven into the boards, causing damage.

Officers are reviewing surveillance footage to identify the people responsible.

