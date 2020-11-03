OPP investigating ride share use gone wrong

It was a bizarre and costly ride for a Toronto ride-share user.

OPP officials say a 29 year old Toronto resident used an app to order a ride and was picked up in the city.

The person asked to be taken to an address within Toronto, but instead was taken to an identical Port Dover address.

When the customer exited the vehicle in Port Dover, they left behind a bag containing personal and financial information.

Police officials say the driver left the area and then used a debit card in the bag to make various purchases at a business.

The investigation continues and anyone with more information is asked to contact the OPP.