OPP investigating sudden death on QEW at Glendale Avenue

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a death that closed the QEW for hours.

Police say around 10:30 last night a woman fell from the overpass from Glendale Avenue onto the Niagara bound QEW.

The highway remains closed at this time.

A woman was struck by a number of vehicles and was pronounced dead at the scene.

OPP say none of the vehicles that struck the woman stayed at the scene or contacted police.

They are asking anyone that was travelling the Niagara bound lanes of the QEW at that time last night to contact police.

Officers do not believe any foul play was involved.