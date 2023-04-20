OPP Investigating Suspected Double Homicide Bordering Quebec

Ontario Provincial Police say they are investigating a suspected double homicide in a township bordering Quebec.

They say provincial police in Quebec were investigating a serious assault late Wednesday and notified OPP about a potential crime scene in Ontario.

The force says OPP officers went to a home in East Hawkesbury and found two people dead.

The investigation is in its early stages, but police say a person arrested for the assault in Quebec is believed to be connected to the deaths in Ontario.

Police have not released the names of those who died.

They say there is a heavy police presence in the Chute-a-Blondeau area of East Hawkesbury but there is no threat to public safety.