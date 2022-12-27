OPP issue shelter in place after officer shot and killed

Ontario Provincial Police are searching for a male and female suspect after and officer was shot and killed in Hagersville.

Police say the suspects were in a black Chevrolet pickup truck with an Ontario licence plate.

An alert has been issued showing 25 year old Randall McKenzie as one of the suspects.

He is described as Indigenous, 6'2", 154 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes.

A photo of the female suspect has also been released but no further description has been provided.

Police sent out an alert to people in an area that covers Hamilton, Niagara, and Haldimond County to shelter in place as the suspects are believed to be armed and dangerous.

OPP say at 2:40 p.m. this afternoon officers responded to a call for a stolen vehicle and were met by gunfire at the scene.

We will have more information as it becomes available.