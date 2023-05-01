OPP look to curb spike in motorcyclist fatalities

Ontario Provincial Police are hoping to curb a spike in motorcyclist fatalities.

OPP say 44 riders lost their lives in collisions last year, the most since 2017.

With May being motorcycle safety awareness month they are shining a light on careless behaviour on the roads.

Officials say excessive speed and inattentive driving are among the leading factors in motorcyclist fatalities over the past 10 years.

Riders have been at fault for 61 percent of the fatalities, while drivers other other vehicles have been at fault for the other 39 percent.

OPP is reminding motorcyclists and other motorists to be responsible, defensive, attentive, and alcohol/drug-free drivers throughout the riding season.

