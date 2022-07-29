OPP looking for an offender known to frequent Niagara Falls

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for 51-year-old Mark Rogers.

The OPP's Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is asking the public's for help in locating Rogers.

He's wanted for breaching his day parole.

He's currently a serving a six-year, four month sentence for three counts of break and enter.

He is described as 5'3" with brown hair and blue eyes. He has tattoos on his abdomen, upper torso, upper back, chest, right thigh, shoulders and upper arms.

Police say he's known to frequent Niagara Falls, the GTA, Ottawa and Jasper.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE).

Tips can also be sent to Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)