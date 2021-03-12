OPP looking for missing man who may be in Welland or St. Catharines

Police are asking people in Niagara to keep an eye out for a missing man from Dundalk.

The OPP report 20 year old Tyler Cunningham was last seen leaving his home in a black Honda Accord (license plate CLWP936) on Wednesday morning just after 6 a.m.

Police believe he may be in the Welland or St. Catharines areas.

Cunningham is described as a 6'1 white man, weighing 170 pounds.

He has wavy blonde hair, blue eyes, and was wearing a black hoodie, grey jeans, black ball cap, and tan work boots.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.