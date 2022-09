Niagara OPP are investigating a fail to remain collision in Niagara Falls.

It happened on the QEW westbound near Lyons Creek Rd at 12:30 p.m. this afternoon.

Police say a large white commercial motor vehicle with blue fenders struck guardrail causing significant damage.

It's believed the vehicle then fled.

Any information please contact Niagara detachment 905-356-1311.