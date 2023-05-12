OPP officer killed in shooting was hurt on the job 15 years ago

An investigation continues today into the fifth fatal shooting of a police officer in Ontario since September.

Ontario Provincial Police say Sergeant Eric Mueller was killed and two officers injured when they were shot while responding to a disturbance call at a home in Bourget, Ontario, east of Ottawa.

A 39-year-old man from the community has been charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder and is expected to appear in court again on Thursday.

Court records indicate Mueller had been injured on the job 15 years before yesterday's deadly shooting.

He needed three operations and months of rehab to heal a broken leg after the driver of a tractor-trailer pinned him against the side of his cruiser in a roadside arrest gone wrong.