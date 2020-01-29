OPP officer struck by vehicle

An OPP officer is recovering in hospital after he was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle while directing traffic in Hamilton.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the officer, with the force's Burlington detachment, was directing traffic around a crash site on Highway 6 at Parkside Drive yesterday evening, when he was hit by a car that came through the scene.

Schmidt says the officer's injuries were not life threatening.

An update on the officer's condition is expected today.