iHeartRadio
-1°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

OPP officer struck by vehicle

CKTB-News- OPP officer hit

An OPP officer is recovering in hospital after he was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle while directing traffic in Hamilton.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the officer, with the force's Burlington detachment, was directing traffic around a crash site on Highway 6 at Parkside Drive yesterday evening, when he was hit by a car that came through the scene.

Schmidt says the officer's injuries were not life threatening.

An update on the officer's condition is expected today.

CKTB - Storm Desk Llink
CKTB - Stormdesk - 300x100

Latest Audio

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    4PM JAN 31ST

    Prof. Michael Naraine New athletics rules outlaw Nike's record-breaking shoes

     

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    3PM JAN 31ST

    Dandy Don Landry on Super Bowl LIV

    The 4P Q – Who’s your pick for the Super Bowl?

    Every handle in your house is...

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    2PM JAN 31ST

    Intro – gas price insanity – I paid 81.4 this morning

    Impeachment denouement, this appears to limp to the finish either tonight or next week

    Coronavirus update, we’ll go live for the first part 

    Rick McGhie