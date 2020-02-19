iHeartRadio
OPP officer with ties to Niagara charged with sexual assault

SIU_logo

An OPP officer with ties to the Niagara region has been charged with sexual assault.

The Director of the Special Investigations Unit has announced the charge against OPP Constable Robert Horton in relation to an incident involving a woman in Aurora on August 9th of last year.

Horton is an officer with the Niagara satellite detachment of the Burlington OPP.

He is scheduled to appear in a Newmarket court on February 26th.

