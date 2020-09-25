OPP officers will be on the lookout for people breaking COVID gathering limits

OPP want you to know that they will be on the lookout for people breaking COVID-19 restrictions.

Frontline OPP members will be enforcing current restrictions which limit indoor events or gatherings to 10 people, and outdoor events or gatherings to 25 people.

The rules apply to social gatherings in private residences, backyards, parks and other recreational areas.

This includes - functions, parties, dinners, gatherings, barbecues and wedding receptions.

The new limits do not apply to events or gatherings in staffed businesses and facilities since they must already follow specific public health and safety guidelines.

Police officers now have the authority to temporarily close any premises where they have reasonable grounds to believe that a gathering or event is in violation of any gathering limits.

Individuals will be required to leave the premises if they have been temporarily closed and will not be permitted to return/re-enter on the same day unless re-entry is authorized by an officer. This does not apply if it is their place of residence.

People who refuse to leave may be ticketed or charged.

Anyone who believes a gathering is not adhering to the Reopening Ontario Act should report it to their municipal by-law enforcement authorities or police service.

For all non-emergency police matters - including allegations of non-compliance - contact your municipal by-law office, call the OPP non-emergency number at 1-888-310-1122 or your local detachment.