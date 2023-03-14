iHeartRadio
OPP on scene of crash in Niagara Falls


OPP are on the scene of a serious crash in Niagara Falls.

The single vehicle rollover crash happened just after 11 a.m. on the QEW at Highway 420.

The QEW Toronto bound on-ramp at Dorchester Road/Watson Street was closed off, but has since reopened.

We are waiting for more on what happened and if anyone was hurt.

OPP and emergency crews are on scene.

