OPP on scene of crash in Niagara Falls

OPP are on the scene of a serious crash in Niagara Falls.

The single vehicle rollover crash happened just after 11 a.m. on the QEW at Highway 420.

The QEW Toronto bound on-ramp at Dorchester Road/Watson Street was closed off, but has since reopened.

We are waiting for more on what happened and if anyone was hurt.

OPP and emergency crews are on scene.