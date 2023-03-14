OPP on scene of crash in Niagara Falls
OPP are on the scene of a serious crash in Niagara Falls.
The single vehicle rollover crash happened just after 11 a.m. on the QEW at Highway 420.
The QEW Toronto bound on-ramp at Dorchester Road/Watson Street was closed off, but has since reopened.
We are waiting for more on what happened and if anyone was hurt.
OPP and emergency crews are on scene.
-
-
-