OPP recover stolen backhoe in Niagara
A backhoe stolen from the Dunnville area has been recovered in West Lincoln.
Police began looking for the $50,000 piece of equipment after it was stolen from a Highway 3 property last Wednesday night at just before 7:30 p.m.
No arrests have been made so far, but the OPP are asking anyone with more information to call 1-888-310-1122.
