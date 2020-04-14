iHeartRadio
OPP recover stolen backhoe in Niagara

A backhoe stolen from the Dunnville area has been recovered in West Lincoln.

Police began looking for the $50,000 piece of equipment after it was stolen from a Highway 3 property last Wednesday night at just before 7:30 p.m.

No arrests have been made so far, but the OPP are asking anyone with more information to call 1-888-310-1122.

