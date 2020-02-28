OPP release details about arrests at Tyendinaga blockade

We're learning more about the charges levelled against protesters near Tyendinaga.

In all ten people were charged with mischief over $5,000, disobeying a court order, and a charge under the Railway Safety Act.

Three protesters were also charged with resisting arrest while one man was charged with obstructing police.

OPP officials say they were faced with aggression while trying to break up a blockade near Belleville earlier this week and responded with a 'minimal' use of force.

One person was treated at hospital for a minor injury.

Demonstrators have set up blockades across the country is support of Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs opposed to a natural gas pipeline project that would cut through their traditional territory.