OPP release name of 31-year-old woman charged in deadly QEW crash that killed bright Beamsville boy

OPP have released the name of the driver charged in a QEW crash in Niagara last month that killed a 10-year-old Beamsville boy.

31-year-old Victoria Bakker of Mississauga has been charged with Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle Causing Death, and Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle Causing Bodily Harm.

The March 30th crash happened at 5:30 p.m. as a grey vehicle, on the QEW in the Fort Erie bound lanes, slammed into the back of a white SUV.

OPP say the collision caused a chain reaction as the white vehicle was pushed forward into another white vehicle.

10-year-old Lucas Thomas was killed in the crash, while his 44-year-old mom and twin brother survived.

Bakker was not hurt and remained at the scene.

The community has rallied around the Thomas family by donating money to a Gofundme account, and the Beamsville and Grimsby Domino's Pizza shops held a fundraiser last week that sold hundreds of pizzas.

Thomas is being remembered as a brilliant child “who was like an engineer at the age of 10.”