OPP release name of 31-year-old woman charged in deadly QEW crash that killed bright Beamsville boy
OPP have released the name of the driver charged in a QEW crash in Niagara last month that killed a 10-year-old Beamsville boy.
31-year-old Victoria Bakker of Mississauga has been charged with Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle Causing Death, and Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle Causing Bodily Harm.
The March 30th crash happened at 5:30 p.m. as a grey vehicle, on the QEW in the Fort Erie bound lanes, slammed into the back of a white SUV.
OPP say the collision caused a chain reaction as the white vehicle was pushed forward into another white vehicle.
10-year-old Lucas Thomas was killed in the crash, while his 44-year-old mom and twin brother survived.
Bakker was not hurt and remained at the scene.
The community has rallied around the Thomas family by donating money to a Gofundme account, and the Beamsville and Grimsby Domino's Pizza shops held a fundraiser last week that sold hundreds of pizzas.
Thomas is being remembered as a brilliant child “who was like an engineer at the age of 10.”
"Lucas brought joy and laughter to everyone around him. He had a contagious smile and an infectious energy that could light up any room. He was a loving son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend, and his loss will be felt deeply by all who knew him. Though his time with us was far too short, Lucas's impact on the world will not be forgotten. His spirit and kindness will live on through the memories we hold dear, and the love he shared with us all."
-
-
-
Peter 'Dutch' VandenBerg, Program Coordinator of Niagara College's Broadcasting - Received two 2023 Awards of Excellence this week
Peter VandenBerg, known to most as 'Dutch', has received two 2023 Awards of Excellence this week; a gold Leadership Excellence Award for Faculty from Colleges and Institutes Canada and an Outstanding Educator Award at the silver level from the World Federation of Colleges and Polytechnics.