OPP release their impaired driving stats for the holiday break

The OPP say that between December 20th and January 4th they laid over 300 charges for impaired driving.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says this past holiday season was considerably different than past years but he says the problems remain the same.

"Across the Province OPP laid 346 impaired driving charges, and that's a lot, during that same time another 141 people were charged with street racing or stunt driving" said Schmidt.

He says winter weather is not a traditional time to see street racing, but he says in the past four days 33 people have been taken off the road for the offence.

