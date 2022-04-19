OPP remind drivers to slow down on area highways
Ontario Provincial Police are reminding drivers to slow down on the highways as we get a little taste of winter weather again.
Around 1 a.m. this morning OPP pulled over a driver on the QEW near Victoria Ave in Vineland after they clocked the vehicle going 160km/h on the wet road.
The driver was charged with stunt driving.
#NiagaraOPP stopped a vehicle just now #QEW near #VictoriaAve in #Vineland. Driver said they had to go this fast to get around a transport...wet road + high speed= #RecipeForDisaster. Charged #StuntDriving. ^kw#SlowDown pic.twitter.com/tNGHa7zbYw— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) April 19, 2022