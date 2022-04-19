iHeartRadio
OPP remind drivers to slow down on area highways

Ontario Provincial Police are reminding drivers to slow down on the highways as we get a little taste of winter weather again.

Around 1 a.m. this morning OPP pulled over a driver on the QEW near Victoria Ave in Vineland after they clocked the vehicle going 160km/h on the wet road.

The driver was charged with stunt driving.

 

