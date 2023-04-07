iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

OPP reminding drivers to be safe this holiday weekend


OPP

The Ontario Provincial Police are hoping things stay safe on highways this holiday weekend.

OPP say they will be focusing on things like seatbelts, impaired driving, along with aggressive and distracted driving.

Last year five people died in crashes over the Easter weekend.

Yesterday a funeral was held for a 10 year old Beamsville boy that was killed in a crash on the QEW just last week.

12

Latest Audio