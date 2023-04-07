OPP reminding drivers to be safe this holiday weekend
The Ontario Provincial Police are hoping things stay safe on highways this holiday weekend.
OPP say they will be focusing on things like seatbelts, impaired driving, along with aggressive and distracted driving.
Last year five people died in crashes over the Easter weekend.
Yesterday a funeral was held for a 10 year old Beamsville boy that was killed in a crash on the QEW just last week.
Last year, during the #Easter2022 weekend, five people died in crashes.— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) April 7, 2023
This #Easter2023 weekend, the OPP will be focusing on seatbelt compliance, this, along with #ImpairedDriving, aggressive, and distracted driving. Get to your destinations safely and always #BuckleUp. pic.twitter.com/MKp7bj1itF
