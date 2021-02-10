OPP report 38 percent increase in overdoses between 2019 and 2020

The OPP are reporting a 38 percent increase in overdoses from 2019 to 2020.

New stats released today reveal 210 lives have been saved by frontline officers administering naloxone since the OPP were given access to the tool in September of 2017.

Naloxone can be used to temporarily reverse the effects of an overdose, allowing more time to access medical help.

OPP officers use a nasal spray version of the potentially life saving substance.

Most of the incidents involving an OPP interaction happened within a home and 39 percent of the recorded overdoses were within the OPP's Central and West Regions.

The average age of a naloxone recipient was 34 for women and 35 for men.