OPP report 4 deaths and 7,331 charges issued over long weekend

Four people were killed on OPP patrolled roadways over the long weekend.

Two people died in road collisions while the other two people were killed in separate off-road vehicle incidents.

With the latest fatalities, there have been at least 180 deaths on OPP patrolled roadways and 15 deaths on OPP patrolled trails this year.

Officers also issued 7,331 charges over the weekend - more than half were for speeding, including 151 stunt and racing charges.