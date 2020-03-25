iHeartRadio
OPP report first presumptive case of COVID-19 within their ranks

The OPP are reporting the first presumptive case of COVID-19 in one of their members.

Officials say a uniformed member of their team from the Nipissing West Detachment tested positive and is recovering at home in isolation.

The member’s name and specific location is being withheld to protect their privacy.

