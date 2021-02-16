OPP report slippery roads as winter storm warning continues in Niagara

Niagara remains under a winter storm warning as snow flies across the region.

Last night's heavy snowfall will continue into today with at least 25 cm of snow expected by the time the storm moves on.

Winds will gust up to 50 km/hr creating poor visibility in some places into this afternoon.

Environment Canada officials say travel may be 'extremely hazardous' in some places, and encourage drivers to consider postponing any non-essential travel until conditions improve.

The OPP have responded to more than 20 crashes across the GTA since last evening as snow covered roads became increasingly slippery.

Sergeant Kerry Schmidt says officers were going from 'call to call to call.'

S'no Parking is in effect in St. Catharines. All parked vehicles must be removed from the roadway to give ample space for snow clearing.

Owners can face a $30 ticket for failing to move their vehicles.

The city will announce when S'no Parking ends.