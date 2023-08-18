OPP requesting public's help in search of federal offender

The OPP is requesting the public's assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant.

Spencer Sebastiampillai is described as a South Asian male, 49 years of age, 5'4", 141 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

Sebastiampillai has multiple tattoos including a "5" on the right side of his chest, a heart on his left thigh, and a scroll on the right side of his upper back.

He is currently serving a two year and nine month sentence for robbery, assault, and disguise with intent to commit an offence.

He is known to frequent in the Greater Toronto Area, Peterborough, and York Region.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the OPP Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.