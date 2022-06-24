OPP rescue two American seniors who were lost in the bush for 6 days

Ontario Provincial Police say they found an 88-year-old man and 79-year-old man alive after they got lost in the bush in northern Ontario for six days.

OPP say they were called on Tuesday when two Americans did not return from a fishing trip in near Little Chelsea Lake in northern Ontario.

They say they went looking for the men who were in a motorhome with an ATV attached.

Police found the motorhome, but no ATV and no men, but soon found a piece of tarp fashioned into a makeshift flag.

The officers soon heard voices and were able to locate the men, who had built a shelter, found a limited water source and lived on canned food they had with them.