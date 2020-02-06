OPP respond to 50 crashes as snow flies

The OPP responded to 50 collisions across the GTHA as the snow started to fly.

One of those incidents included a crash in the Fort Erie bound lanes of the Garden City Skyway.

All lanes were initially blocked due to a collision, but the road has since reopened.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schidmt says an officer in Toronto was also taken to hospital after his vehicle was hit from behind while he was reponding to a collision on the 401.

"He is taking some time off and it will be some time before he is back to work. But again, a very scary situation when we see drivers going way too fast, driving in conditions that require your full attention. Especially when you're approaching stopped emergency vehicles."

Schmidt says the officer was not seriously injured.