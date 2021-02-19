OPP respond to around 100 crashes overnight due to wet, slick roads

As Niagara is getting another dusting of snow this morning, OPP officers have responded to about 100 crashes in the GTA in the past 12 hours.

OPP Sergeant Kerry Schmidt says they have reports of wet, slick roads from Niagara to Scarborough.

Most of the issues currently are centred around the eastern 401.

He says even though the total accumulation is less than the winter storm from Monday and Tuesday, there is still some snow on the road.

Most of the collisions officers have responded to overnight have been single vehicle crashes and there have been no reports of serious injuries so far.