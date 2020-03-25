OPP's marine unit called into action on Lake Erie
OPP have spent the last two days searching Lake Erie near Long Point for a person who reportedly went overboard from a commercial vessel.
It happened Monday morning and a search of the lake failed to find any sign of the missing person.
OPP were conducting an underwater search yesterday in the hopes of recovering the victim.
