OPP say 13 snowmobilers have died this season as climate change impacts trails

Police in Ontario are warning that climate change is shortening the snowmobiling season and making a growing number of trails dangerous for riders across the province.

Ontario Provincial Police say 13 snowmobilers have died so far this season, which runs from November to April, with many falling through ice.

A total of 13 people died last snowmobiling season but police note that this season isn't over yet.

Paul Beaton, O-P-P's motorized snow vehicle co-ordinator, says milder winters have altered snowmobiling routes that might once have been considered safe.

He says a reduction in good snowpack and consistent cold weather needed to have solid trails and frozen waterways has meant that ice in some areas can no longer support the weight of a snowmobile.

Beaton says riders need to be prepared by checking the weather and researching the trails they are planning on travelling before leaving their home.