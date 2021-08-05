OPP say Civic weekend was the most tragic long weekend in Ontario of the year

OPP say this past Civic holiday weekend was the most tragic long weekend of the year.

Officials say a motor vehicle driver, a motorcyclist, two off-roaders and a kayaker lost their lives in separate incidents over the weekend on Ontario Provincial Police-patrolled roads, trails and waterways.

The incidents mark the 145th vehicle occupant, 20th motorcyclist, 18th boater and 10th off-road vehicle rider deaths of the year in OPP jurisdictions.

Officers laid over 6,000 charges on roads, waterways and trails.

Over 4,000 of the tickets were for speeding and 116 for stunt/racing.

Officers issued 126 offence notices to drivers who failed to slow down and/or move over for emergency vehicles and tow trucks parked on the roadside while providing assistance to motorists.

Among the offences were 199 seat belt, 95 alcohol/drug-impaired and 83 distracted driving charges, as well as 51 marine-related and 37 off-road vehicle-related charges.

The OPP is reminding citizens of the important role they play in saving lives by keeping themselves, their loved ones and fellow Ontarians safe while out on our roads, waterways and trails.



