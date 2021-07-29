OPP say most driving-related deaths this year are the result of poor or careless driving habits

Police say most of the driving-related deaths this year have been attributed to poor or careless driving habits.

As families are getting ready for the Civic long weekend, officials report 84 percent of the deaths on OPP patrolled roadways were preventable.

As of the start of this week, the OPP have responded to 131 fatal motor vehicle collisions that claimed the lives of 138 people.

Data revealed 57 percent of the crashes involved one of the Big Four leading casual factors in road deaths: alcohol or drug use, speeding, driving inattention, and lack of seat belt use.

OPP officials say very few of the road fatalities they investigate are the result of an 'accident' where no driver is at fault, such as a collision with wildlife or a driver going into unexpected medical distress.

Expect to see plenty of OPP officers patrolling the roads this weekend to try to stop more preventable deaths.

Officials also remind all drivers to adhere to the province's Move Over Law after laying more than 450 charges so far this year for drivers who fail to slow down or move over for emergency vehicles and tow trucks.