OPP say no evidence to warrant criminal charges in Region's 2016 CAO hiring scandal

The OPP anti-rackets investigation into the 2016 hiring process of a new Chief Administrative Officer for the Niagara Region has wrapped up without any charges laid.

In a release, the OPP says they concluded there is no evidence to warrant laying criminal charges and that their final report has been given to the Niagara Regional Police Service.

On December 6th of last year, the NRP received a complaint regarding activities related to the hiring of the Niagara Region's former CAO Carmen D'Angelo.

The NRP asked the OPP to take on the investigation to ensure there was no perception of conflict of interest.

D'Angelo's hiring was the subject of a lengthy investigation by the province's ombudsman which called the hiring an "inside job" after it was revealed D'Angelo received confidential information leaked to him by members of former Regional Chair Alan Caslin's staff.

